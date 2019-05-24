Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management Invests $894,000 in Fastenal (FAST)

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 876,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,828,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,444,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $27.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,166. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.40%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,415,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,533.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland J. Hein sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $1,420,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,907.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,970 shares of company stock worth $12,905,432 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

