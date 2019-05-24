TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Stake Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 68,516 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $6,533,685.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 34,050 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $2,815,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,433 shares of company stock worth $31,184,704. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.43.

NYSE TEL traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $86.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $99.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 18.78%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

