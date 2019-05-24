Teekay (TK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Shipping Corporation is a leading provider of international crude oil and petroleum product transportation services through the world’s largest fleet of medium size oil tankers. The Company’s modern fleet provides such transportation services to major oil companies, major oil traders and government agencies, principally in the region spanning from the Red Sea to the U.S. West Coast. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.81.

NYSE:TK opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.43. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.37.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teekay by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 362,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,017 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Teekay by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 405,584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the period. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

