Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,357,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $350,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 962,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,796,000 after purchasing an additional 150,201 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 915,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,284,000 after purchasing an additional 39,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 504,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $291.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.02 and a 1 year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $613.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.52, for a total transaction of $1,162,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.56, for a total transaction of $2,503,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,125,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,876 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,578 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $287.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

