Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on May 24th, 2019

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Music Entertainment Group provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China. The Company offers online music, recording, and music-centric live streaming services. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is based in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TME. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, China International Capital began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

NYSE TME opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.90. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.27 million. Analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TME. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 368.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

