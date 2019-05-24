Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.92.

NYSE:TMO opened at $271.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.83 and a 12-month high of $282.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.21, for a total value of $13,855,298.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,562,149.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,320 shares of company stock worth $20,405,269. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

