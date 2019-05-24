Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Director Randee E. Day Acquires 2,500 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Randee E. Day purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $62,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,042.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE TDW traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,661. The company has a market capitalization of $926.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.50. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 63.5% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 18.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

