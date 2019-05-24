Tonya L. Mater Sells 1,000 Shares of EPR Properties (EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) VP Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $77,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,371.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EPR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.58. The stock had a trading volume of 39,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,516. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EPR Properties has a one year low of $59.80 and a one year high of $80.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 92.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in EPR Properties by 6,303.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,873,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,844,258 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in EPR Properties by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

