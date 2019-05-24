Tripadvisor (TRIP) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tripadvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Tripadvisor to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

TRIP opened at $45.55 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $818,387.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,668 shares in the company, valued at $672,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $572,060.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,743 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $365,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,909.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 94,178 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 89,492 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 66.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,919,577 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

