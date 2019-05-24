TrueFlip Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00005875 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $61,912.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00422332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.01226220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00144292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004400 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

