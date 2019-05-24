Twitter Inc (TWTR) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,600,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $140,191,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Twitter by 2,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,309,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,125,455 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Twitter by 820.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,307,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after buying an additional 2,948,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,809,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $158,133,000 after buying an additional 2,026,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TWTR. UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $37.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.72.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $37.19 on Friday. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $47.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $39,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 16,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $655,228.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,168 shares of company stock worth $24,241,404. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Twitter Inc (TWTR) Shares Bought by Manchester Capital Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/twitter-inc-twtr-shares-bought-by-manchester-capital-management-llc.html.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.