UBS Group Lowers Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.53%. This is a boost from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, insider David M. Blackman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Morea bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $52,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMT. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.