Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Shares of UGP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,272. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,892,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 731,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 31,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,559,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 28.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 320,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 49.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter worth $11,163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.