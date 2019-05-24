US Bancorp DE Has $18.31 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 230,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $221,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 792,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $590,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 66,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 996,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,246,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 25th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $67.33. 36,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,986. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

