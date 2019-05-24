Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4,599.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,225,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $346,427,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $91,065,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,378,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,313,000 after buying an additional 780,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $60,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $68.81 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

