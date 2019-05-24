Valhi, Inc. (VHI) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Valhi stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Valhi has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $7.05.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 80.44%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

