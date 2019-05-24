ValuEngine Downgrades VIVUS (VVUS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIVUS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVUS opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.13. VIVUS has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that VIVUS will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric W. Roberts bought 8,500 shares of VIVUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $40,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $80,301.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Amos bought 11,000 shares of VIVUS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,719,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VIVUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in VIVUS during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VIVUS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VIVUS during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in VIVUS by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 50,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

