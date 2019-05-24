ValuEngine Lowers Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $25.19 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.99.

Shares of BHC opened at $23.67 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Papa bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $710,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,170,000 after buying an additional 4,327,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,054,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after buying an additional 1,696,400 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1,894.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,638,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after buying an additional 1,556,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,441,000 after buying an additional 815,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

