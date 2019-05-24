ValuEngine Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $412.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $487.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $466.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $397.44.

REGN opened at $315.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $291.69 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by ($0.79). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.93, for a total value of $305,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,045.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 9,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.74, for a total value of $3,012,456.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,450 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,968 shares of company stock worth $57,360,056. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

