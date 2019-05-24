VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV) Position Cut by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,255 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of VONV opened at $107.73 on Friday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 52 week low of $98.28 and a 52 week high of $114.79.

