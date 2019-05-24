Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Position Lessened by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $259.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $270.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

