Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) Shares Sold by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,930,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,128,000 after buying an additional 1,821,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,621,000 after buying an additional 562,660 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,367,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after purchasing an additional 541,209 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,417,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,941,000 after purchasing an additional 321,685 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $51.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

