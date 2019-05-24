Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Position Lowered by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $144.23 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $151.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

