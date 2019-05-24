VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (VWDRY) & BRAMBLES LTD/S (BXBLY) Critical Analysis

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and BRAMBLES LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 6.00% 20.08% 5.22% BRAMBLES LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRAMBLES LTD/S has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and BRAMBLES LTD/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $11.97 billion 1.41 $807.80 million $1.33 20.52 BRAMBLES LTD/S $5.60 billion 2.42 $747.10 million N/A N/A

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BRAMBLES LTD/S.

Dividends

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. BRAMBLES LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and BRAMBLES LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 BRAMBLES LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of BRAMBLES LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About BRAMBLES LTD/S

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments. It offers pallet and container pooling, and reusable plastic crates pooling services. As of June 30, 2018, it owned approximately 610 million pallets, crates, and containers through a network of approximately 850 service centers. The company provides its services under the CHEP and IFCO brands to the customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

