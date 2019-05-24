VF Corp (VFC) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VF were worth $9,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in VF in the first quarter worth $108,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in VF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 130,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54,630 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 314,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93,483 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in VF in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,423,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares in the company, valued at $17,016,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. VF’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.95.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

