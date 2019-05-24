VF (VFC) PT Set at $105.00 by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VFC. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.95.

Get VF alerts:

VF stock opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VF has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VF will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

In related news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in VF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,944,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,517,940,000 after acquiring an additional 538,916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $725,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in VF by 5,538.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,592,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in VF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,232,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,990,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,406,000 after acquiring an additional 543,434 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.