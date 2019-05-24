Visa Inc (V) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,202 shares of company stock valued at $29,962,762. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $165.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.34% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

