Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) will report $91.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.00 million. Vivint Solar reported sales of $80.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Solar will report full year sales of $341.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.10 million to $355.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $395.15 million, with estimates ranging from $365.80 million to $424.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Solar.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vivint Solar in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vivint Solar in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 21,700 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $100,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,304,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,700.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Pedersen sold 100,000 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 486,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 371,108 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 81,129 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSLR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.74. 835,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,496. Vivint Solar has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

