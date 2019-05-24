vTv Therapeutics (VTVT) Stock Price Up 13.7%

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s share price rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 3,887,657 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 1,092,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

VTVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $89.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -3.79.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 815,217 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $1,499,999.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,358,698 shares of vTv Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $2,500,004.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTVT. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 147,061.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/vtv-therapeutics-vtvt-stock-price-up-13-7.html.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.