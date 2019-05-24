Wabi (WABI) Price Up 6.6% This Week

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 24th. Wabi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wabi token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kyber Network and IDEX. In the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00418463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.11 or 0.01227159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00146719 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004341 BTC.

About Wabi

Wabi’s genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken. Wabi’s official message board is medium.com/@wabiico. The official website for Wabi is wacoin.io. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wabi Token Trading

Wabi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wabi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wabi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

