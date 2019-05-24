Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,041. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

