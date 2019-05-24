Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Sells 21 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 82,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,569,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Income Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.88.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,147.89. 128,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,459. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $801.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

