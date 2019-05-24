Wavefront Technology Solutions (WEE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33.
About Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE)
Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops and licenses fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental groundwater remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.
