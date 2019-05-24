Weis Markets, Inc. (WMK) SVP Buys $22,770.00 in Stock

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) SVP Wayne S. Bailey acquired 600 shares of Weis Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $22,770.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,619 shares in the company, valued at $99,391.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Weis Markets stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. 177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $876.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weis Markets by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,784,000 after purchasing an additional 71,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,707,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.61% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

