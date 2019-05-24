Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo underperformed the industry, over the past six months. Its earnings surprise history is decent, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The first-quarter 2019 results reflect lower expenses and elevated net interest income, partly offset by decline in loans and deposits. However, fee income and provisions disappointed. Ongoing investment in the businesses to enhance compliance and risk management capability, build a better bank and strengthen core infrastructure, bodes well. However, Wells Fargo was slapped with several sanctions, including a cap on the assets by the Federal Reserve which will continue, as recently the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director expressed her dissatisfaction with the bank’s progress fixing its risk management issues, following the company’s involvement in several legal issues. Also, falling mortgage banking income is a concern.”

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.08 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

WFC stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,228,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,803 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,682,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,611,000 after acquiring an additional 449,328 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 45,964,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,014,000 after acquiring an additional 495,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $2,004,580,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.1% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,296,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.