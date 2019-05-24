Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in SAP SE (SAP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.90.

SAP stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,859. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a market cap of $156.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. SAP had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.6961 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

