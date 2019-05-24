Whirlpool (WHR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.00-15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $134.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James cut Whirlpool from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Whirlpool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.20.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Whirlpool has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $158.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

