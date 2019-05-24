Williams Capital Comments on Avista Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (AVA)

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) – Research analysts at Williams Capital cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avista in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE AVA opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.31). Avista had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $377.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Avista by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Avista by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avista by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $115,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,173.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $54,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,584. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

