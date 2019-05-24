Willingdon Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 68.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Prudential Financial by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.64.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on Prudential Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Willingdon Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/willingdon-wealth-management-raises-holdings-in-prudential-financial-inc-pru.html.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.