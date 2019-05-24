WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (DFE) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its holdings in shares of WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV accounts for approximately 1.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV during the third quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000.

Shares of DFE stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a one year low of $1,100.50 and a one year high of $1,462.50.

