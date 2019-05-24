Xiaomi (XIACF) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

XIACF stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corporation operates as an Internet company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by Internet of Things in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers a range of hardware products, such as smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, AI speakers, and smart routers; power banks, headphones, air purifiers, fitness bands, robot vacuum cleaners, scooters/self-balancing scooters, water purifiers, induction heating rice cookers, home security cameras, and laser projectors; and lifestyle products comprising housewares and personal accessories.

