Zacks: Analysts Expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.40). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($2.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STRO. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.21 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

