Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ryder System, Inc. (R) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.30 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Ryder System stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.48. 7,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 54.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 49.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

