Zacks Investment Research Downgrades One Group Hospitality (STKS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of One Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. One Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.08.

NASDAQ STKS opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. One Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.63.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. One Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that One Group Hospitality will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in One Group Hospitality stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.16% of One Group Hospitality worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

