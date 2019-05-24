Zacks: KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Given $43.17 Average Target Price by Brokerages

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $43.17 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned KLX Energy Services an industry rank of 155 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KLXE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 target price on KLX Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ KLXE opened at $22.68 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $577.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1457900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.