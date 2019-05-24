Zacks: LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 183 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

LCNB opened at $17.19 on Friday. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.52.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

In other LCNB news, Director William G. Huddle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Smiley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $85,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,653 shares of company stock valued at $642,313. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in LCNB by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 1,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LCNB by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LCNB by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LCNB by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LCNB by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

