Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (BRKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 36.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 21,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,217. Brooks Automation, Inc has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Alfred Woollacott III sold 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $169,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $284,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,516.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,529. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

