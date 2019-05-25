0Chain Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $16,137.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00423424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.01128841 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00142630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $709.74 or 0.08857426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.