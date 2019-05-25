$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Wyndham Destinations (WYND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) to post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.92 million. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYND shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of WYND stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $41.79. 388,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,504. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

In related news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.64 per share, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Dettmer sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $164,487.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,416 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,033.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

