1 North Wealth Services LLC Invests $141,000 in Home Depot Inc (HD)

1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 80,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,806,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 16,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Home Depot by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 84,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Home Depot by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 122,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,016,000 after buying an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.01%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $194.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Home Depot from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.29.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total value of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 23,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $4,343,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,702.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $7,553,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “1 North Wealth Services LLC Invests $141,000 in Home Depot Inc (HD)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/25/1-north-wealth-services-llc-invests-141000-in-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.